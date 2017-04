* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.79 percent, erasing earlier gains of as much as 2 bps after traders, particularly from private banks and mutual funds, unwind positions ahead of the election results on Friday. * Traders cite little impact from the Reserve Bank of India's move to infuse liquidity through a 14-day term repo auction for 610 billion rupees ($10.20 billion) on Friday. * The injection comes as the RBI is also due to hold a bond auction for 200 billion rupees on Friday. * Traders expect the benchmark yield to be in a 8.75-8.80 percent range for the rest of the session. ($1 = 59.7800 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)