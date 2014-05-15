May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 24, 2023

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 104.2

Payment Date June 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.675 pct (selling) and 0.325 pct (M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 750 million

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0933581802

