May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and

Development(IBRD)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date May 28, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.658

Yield 1.131 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date May 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi and Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 350 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS1039633620

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)