May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date February 4, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 102.556

Reoffer price 102.556

Yield 1.065 pct

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date May 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CBA and UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion

euros when fungible

ISIN XS0881511868

