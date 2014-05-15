May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date February 4, 2019
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 102.556
Reoffer price 102.556
Yield 1.065 pct
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date May 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CBA and UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.0 billion
euros when fungible
ISIN XS0881511868
