May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa (BPSC)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2018

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.694

Yield 2.465 pct

Spread 192 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 222 bp

Over the OBL Due 2018

Payment Date May 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Aletti, Citi, JP Morgan, Medio & Natixis

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

