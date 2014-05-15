May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa (BPSC)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2018
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.694
Yield 2.465 pct
Spread 192 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 222 bp
Over the OBL Due 2018
Payment Date May 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Aletti, Citi, JP Morgan, Medio & Natixis
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
