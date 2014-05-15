May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Czech crown
Maturity Date June 05, 2034
Coupon 3-Month Pibor + 20 bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 05, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Governing Law English
