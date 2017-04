* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may open about 5 basis points lower around 8.73 percent as buying momentum may revive after two sessions of falls on expectation that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies would win a clear majority. * Counting of votes is underway and all major exit polls indicate the BJP along with its allies is likely to form the next government. A win may pull down yields by another 10-15 basis points. * Traders expect volatility to get exacerbated until the results are known and yields may move in a wide band of 20-30 basis points. * The market will closely watch for outcome of the sizeable 200 billion rupee ($3.38 billion) bond auction as well, which comes as the RBI will infuse liquidity by conducting a 14-day term repo auction. * Traders expect the benchmark yield to be in an 8.60-8.90 percent range for the rest of the session. ($1 = 59.1450 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)