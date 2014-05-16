* USD/INR, which closed at 59.29/30 per dollar on
Thursday -- its lowest level in about 10 months -- seen
volatile as counting for India's general elections begins.
* The pair trading is at 59.24/26 in the spot NDF market
in Singapore, compared with its New York close of around
59.40/41, according to a trader.
* The Indian rupee posted its biggest single-day gain in nearly
three weeks on Thursday on the back of sustained dollar inflows
into domestic shares ahead of election results.
* The pair is likely to trade in a wide band for the day,
following moves in bonds and shares as the voting results start
coming in, dealers say.
* "Markets to be very volatile today, if the results are in
line we can see some appreciation but a slight bit of
disappointment could trigger a selloff," a trader at a domestic
bank said.