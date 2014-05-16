* USD/INR, which closed at 59.29/30 per dollar on Thursday -- its lowest level in about 10 months -- seen volatile as counting for India's general elections begins. * The pair trading is at 59.24/26 in the spot NDF market in Singapore, compared with its New York close of around 59.40/41, according to a trader. * The Indian rupee posted its biggest single-day gain in nearly three weeks on Thursday on the back of sustained dollar inflows into domestic shares ahead of election results. * The pair is likely to trade in a wide band for the day, following moves in bonds and shares as the voting results start coming in, dealers say. * "Markets to be very volatile today, if the results are in line we can see some appreciation but a slight bit of disappointment could trigger a selloff," a trader at a domestic bank said.