* The NSE Bank sub-index surged as much as 10.6
percent to hit a life high of 15,742.05 as state-run banks
surged after election results showed the BJP and its allies
headed for the biggest electoral victory the country has seen in
30 years.
* Canara Bank vaults 14 percent, Union Bank of India
jumps 9 percent, Indian Bank surges 9.1
percent and Andhra Bank 11.6 percent.
* Valuations at multi year lows, some of the state-run banks are
available at 0.6-0.7 times of their book value, is also seen
helping, dealers say.
