* The NSE Bank sub-index surged as much as 10.6 percent to hit a life high of 15,742.05 as state-run banks surged after election results showed the BJP and its allies headed for the biggest electoral victory the country has seen in 30 years. * Canara Bank vaults 14 percent, Union Bank of India jumps 9 percent, Indian Bank surges 9.1 percent and Andhra Bank 11.6 percent. * Valuations at multi year lows, some of the state-run banks are available at 0.6-0.7 times of their book value, is also seen helping, dealers say. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)