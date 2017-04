* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 7 basis points at 8.71 percent, after hitting 8.68 percent, its lowest since Feb. 6. * Bonds rally after election outcome trends point to a landslide win for the alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. * The market also focused on the outcome of the 200 billion rupees ($3.38 billion) bond auction. * Traders expect the benchmark yield to be in an 8.65-8.85 percent range for the rest of the session. ($1 = 59.1450 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)