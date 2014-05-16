* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6
basis points at 8.72 percent, after earlier hitting 8.68
percent, its lowest since Feb. 6 after the BJP and its allies
were headed for an absolute majority.
* Further gains may be unlikely, a treasurer with IDBI Bank
said, citing concerns that inflation would keep interest rates
high. The RBI is set to review monetary policy on June 3 and is
widely expected to keep policy on hold.
* "Unless a rate cut is on the horizon, the 10-year should trade
around 8.70-8.75 pct," N.S. Venkatesh, a treasurer at IDBI Bank,
said.
* The market is awaiting the outcome of the 200 billion rupee
($3.38 billion) bond auction.
($1 = 59.1450 Indian Rupees)
(neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.
com@reuters.net)