* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.72 percent, after earlier hitting 8.68 percent, its lowest since Feb. 6 after the BJP and its allies were headed for an absolute majority. * Further gains may be unlikely, a treasurer with IDBI Bank said, citing concerns that inflation would keep interest rates high. The RBI is set to review monetary policy on June 3 and is widely expected to keep policy on hold. * "Unless a rate cut is on the horizon, the 10-year should trade around 8.70-8.75 pct," N.S. Venkatesh, a treasurer at IDBI Bank, said. * The market is awaiting the outcome of the 200 billion rupee ($3.38 billion) bond auction. ($1 = 59.1450 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)