* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield off lows and down 1 bp at 8.77 percent, after falling as much as 10 bps to 8.68 percent, a level last seen on Feb. 6. * Traders book profits as they prepare to absorb 200 billion rupees ($3.38 billion) of bond supply after auction successfully concludes. * Buying momentum stalls after initial spurt following a landslide win by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the most resounding election victory in 30 years. * A trader with a private bank tips 10-year bond yield in a range of 8.70-8.75 percent until close. ($1 = 59.1450 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)