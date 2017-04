* USD/INR trading at 58.97/98, rebounding from a 11-month low at 58.62 earlier in the session. The pair had ended Thursday at 59.29/30. * Traders say USD/INR rebounds as domestic shares retreat from record highs on profit-taking. * Still, broader sentiment still supported after BJP and allies look set to win a majority in the country's elections. * Dealers say exporters also seen cancelling their forward dollar sale contracts to book profits. The pair is seen in a 58.80 to 59.30 range in the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)