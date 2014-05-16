* India's debt and rupee could trade in tight ranges after rallying in the lead-up to BJP's election sweep. * New likely prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to quickly move to line up a new cabinet, while investors will also closely eye any announcements on its economic or fiscal plans. * Traders expect the rupee to hold in a 58.50 to 59.50 after hitting an 11-month high of 58.62 on Friday and rising 2.1 percent for the week, its biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 13. * Foreign investment flows into shares and debt will be key for the rupee, while RBI dollar buying is also expected to cap broader gains in the rupee. * Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to hold in a 8.75 percent to 8.85 percent range next week with traders also eyeing details of next week's debt sale for near-term triggers. * Although the 10-year bond yield hit a three-month low on Friday, it rose 8 bps for the week, its biggest weekly rise since April 4, because of worries over an increase in supplies once the new budget is announced. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Wed: Weekly currency in circulation and reserve money data Fri: Weekly foreign exchange reserves data (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)