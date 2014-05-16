* India's debt and rupee could trade in tight ranges after
rallying in the lead-up to BJP's election sweep.
* New likely prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to quickly
move to line up a new cabinet, while investors will also closely
eye any announcements on its economic or fiscal plans.
* Traders expect the rupee to hold in a 58.50 to 59.50 after
hitting an 11-month high of 58.62 on Friday and rising 2.1
percent for the week, its biggest weekly rise since the week
ended Sept. 13.
* Foreign investment flows into shares and debt will be key for
the rupee, while RBI dollar buying is also expected to cap
broader gains in the rupee.
* Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year bond yield is
expected to hold in a 8.75 percent to 8.85 percent range next
week with traders also eyeing details of next week's debt sale
for near-term triggers.
* Although the 10-year bond yield hit a three-month low on
Friday, it rose 8 bps for the week, its biggest weekly rise
since April 4, because of worries over an increase in supplies
once the new budget is announced.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Wed: Weekly currency in circulation and reserve money data
Fri: Weekly foreign exchange reserves data
