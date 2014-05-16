* India's benchmark indexes may consolidate after rising to record highs on Friday, with the BSE index up 4.9 percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain since the week ended Dec. 2, 2011. * Domestic-oriented shares could continue to support markets as focus shifts to the cabinet of likely prime minister Narendra Modi and any signals about his economic or fiscal plans. * However, exporters could continue to fall as the rupee hits 11-month high. * Foreign flows would remain on watch. Overseas investors have pumped in $6.5 billion rupees in India stock in 2014 so far. * Companies continue to report January-March earnings, with State Bank of India due to post results on Friday. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Sat: Adani Enterprises earnings Mon: Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power , Jubilant Foodworks results Wed: Zee Entertainment results, FOMC minutes Thurs: Motherson Sumi, IRB Infrastructure Developers Fri: SBI earnings (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)