* India's benchmark indexes may consolidate after rising to
record highs on Friday, with the BSE index up 4.9
percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain since the week
ended Dec. 2, 2011.
* Domestic-oriented shares could continue to support markets as
focus shifts to the cabinet of likely prime minister Narendra
Modi and any signals about his economic or fiscal plans.
* However, exporters could continue to fall as the rupee
hits 11-month high.
* Foreign flows would remain on watch. Overseas investors have
pumped in $6.5 billion rupees in India stock in 2014 so far.
* Companies continue to report January-March earnings, with
State Bank of India due to post results on Friday.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Sat: Adani Enterprises earnings
Mon: Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power
, Jubilant Foodworks results
Wed: Zee Entertainment results, FOMC minutes
Thurs: Motherson Sumi, IRB Infrastructure Developers
Fri: SBI earnings
