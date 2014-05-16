May 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Stadshypotek AB (publ)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 23, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 12bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 12bp

Payment Date May 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Dublin

Denoms (K) 100-1

