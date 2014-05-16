April 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower Matalan Finance PLC
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 342 million sterling
Maturity Date June 1, 2019
Coupon 6.875 pct
Issue price Par
Reg S ISIN XS1070708349
144A ISIN XS1070709230
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date June 1, 2020
Coupon 8.875 pct
Issue price Par
Reg S ISIN XS1070709313
144A ISIN XS1070709404
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date June 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Lloyds & Barclays
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
