April 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower Matalan Finance PLC

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 342 million sterling

Maturity Date June 1, 2019

Coupon 6.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reg S ISIN XS1070708349

144A ISIN XS1070709230

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date June 1, 2020

Coupon 8.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reg S ISIN XS1070709313

144A ISIN XS1070709404

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Lloyds & Barclays

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

