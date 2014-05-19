* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may open about 2-3 basis points lower due to short-covering after a strong sell-off on Friday. It had closed at 8.83 percent, rising 8 basis points for the week, its biggest weekly rise since April 4. * Primary dealers may look to cover sold positions after trimming their bond holdings by as much as 34.95 billion rupees ($592.1 million) on Friday, traders said. * "There was some worry among traders after a sell-off from foreign institutional investors on Friday," said a trader with a private bank. * Sharper gains may be unlikely as the market will be eyeing composition of the week's debt sale. The RBI is scheduled to hold a debt auction for 160 billion rupees this week, and is likely to announce the details after market hours. * Traders expect the benchmark yield to be in an 8.75-8.85 percent range for the session. ($1 = 59.0300 Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)