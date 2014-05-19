* USD/INR may open weaker around 58.50, tracking likely strength in domestic shares on the back of a resounding electoral victory on Friday by Bharatiya Janata Party, perceived as more investor friendly. * The pair had settled at 58.79/80 on Friday, after the rupee earlier hit its highest level in 11 months at 58.62 per dollar. * Gains in most Asian currencies against the dollar may add to further weakness in the pair. See for a snapshot. * Foreign investment flows into shares and debt will be key for the rupee, while dollar buying from the central bank is also expected to cap broader gains in the rupee. * The pair was trading at 58.54/56 in the spot NDF market in Singapore. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.88 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.24 percent. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.05 percent. * The pair is seen moving in a 58.50 to 59.00 range during the session.