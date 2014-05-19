* Nomura and Citigroup raise their targets for India's benchmark BSE index after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party led by Narendra Modi thundered to victory in general election. * Nomura raises its 2014 target for the BSE index to 27,200 from 24,700, while Citigroup increases its target to 26,300. * Goldman Sachs also raises its 12-month target for the NSE index to 8,300 from 7,600, implying a 15.2 percent upside from current levels. * On Friday, UBS, Macquarie and Deutsche Bank raised their targets for Indian indexes. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)