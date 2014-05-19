* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading flat on the day at 8.83 percent and seen holding in a tight range with investors eyeing the composition of this week's 160-billion-rupee debt sale for direction. * The 10-year yield had risen 8 basis points last week, its biggest weekly rise since the week to April 4. Traders expect some short-covering to help push yields down by 2-3 basis points. * Some buying is also likely after primary dealers sold as much as 34.95 billion rupees ($592.1 million) worth of debt in the previous session. * The 10-year paper is seen holding in an 8.78 to 8.85 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)