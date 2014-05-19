* Shares in India's exporters, which led the rally late last year and into early this year, slump after the rupee hits its strongest in 11 months against the dollar. * Exporters also suffer as investors switch to sectors with a domestic focus such as banks and infrastructure on hopes the government led by Narendra Modi will spark a recovery in the domestic economy. * Software exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slumps 4 percent, while drugmakers Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and Lupin Ltd are down 2.8 percent and 2.4 percent respectively. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)