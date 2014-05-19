* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading flat on the day at 8.83 percent and seen holding in a tight range with investors eyeing the composition of this week's 160-billion-rupee debt sale for direction. * The details of the auction will be announced post market hours. * The 10-year yield had risen 5 basis points on Friday and a total 8 basis points last week, in its biggest weekly rise since the week to April 4. Traders expect some short-covering during the day. * Some buying is also likely after primary dealers sold as much as 34.95 billion rupees ($592.1 million) worth of debt in the previous session. * Gains in the rupee may also help prompt some buying. * The 10-year paper is seen holding in an 8.78 percent to 8.85 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)