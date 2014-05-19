BRIEF-Raymond recommends dividend of 1.25 rupees per share
* March quarter consol net profit 336.8 million rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qmNpbA) Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) May 19 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3122/3255 3132/3202 MEDIUM 30 3242/3392 3242/3426
* March quarter consol net profit 336.8 million rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qmNpbA) Further company coverage:
Apr 28 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,600.0 95,355.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade