* Outstanding option positions on India's NSE index suggest a 7,000 to 8,000 points trading band for the NSE index after the BJP scored a resounding victory in the country's elections. * Call options for NSE index at 8,000 in May rose by 1.05 million shares in open positions to 7 million on Friday, NSE data showed. * Meanwhile, put options for NSE index at 7,000 in May rose by an equal 1.05 million shares to 5 million, the data showed. * Options had suggested a trading band of 6,000 to 7,200 before the election results. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)