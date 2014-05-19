* USD/INR trading at 58.46/48 versus its previous close of 58.79/80, tracking foreign investor-led gains in domestic shares. * USD/INR had earlier fallen as low as 58.32, its lowest since June 18, 2013. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 36.34 billion rupees ($615.62 million) on Friday, their biggest single-day purchase since March, provisional exchange data showed. * Earlier in the session, the RBI was seen buying dollars sporadically, which capped falls in USD/INR but has been seen as less active in the afternoon. ($1 = 59.0300 Indian Rupees)