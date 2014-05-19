* Indian IT stocks slump amid heavy selling by domestic mutual funds, three institutional dealers tell Reuters, although they say state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC) has been stepping in to buy to prevent even bigger falls. * "It's the domestic mutual funds which are churning out of IT. LIC is still a net buyer," an institutional dealer said on condition of anonymity. * LIC did not respond to email or phone queries. * Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies slump 7.3 percent each, Infosys is down 5.2 percent, while Wipro is down 4.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)