BRIEF-Thaihot's Q1 net profit down 28.35 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit down 28.35 percent y/y at 230.7 million yuan ($33.46 million)
May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2019
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 10 basis points
Reoffer price 99.96
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 11 basis points
Payment Date May 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB and LBBW
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 350 million euros when fungible
ISIN DE000EAA0SW8
BEIJING, April 28 Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd , backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, expects a fall of up to 31.4 percent in first-half net profit as Beijing's cut to subsidies slows green car sales slow in China.