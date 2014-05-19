* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading up 5 basis points on the day at 8.88 percent as traders trim positions on concerns the new budget may mean higher supplies in the market. * Traders say the trend in the bond market is weak and with the new government likely to present a new budget, the slippage from the previous year would mean there is a high possibility of the gross market borrowing being increased. * Traders are also awaiting details of this week's 160-billion-rupee debt sale, to be announced post market hours, for clues. * The 10-year yield had risen 5 basis points on Friday and a total 8 basis points last week, in its biggest weekly rise since the week to April 4. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)