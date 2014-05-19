BRIEF-Get Nice Financial Group says Kam Leung Ming has resigned as executive director
* Kam Leung Ming has resigned as executive director of company Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2qeqOlr] Further company coverage:
May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 billion rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2018
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 105.6
Yield 7.476 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through the 8.0 pct December 2018 SAGB
Payment Date June 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.25 pct (M&U)
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 6.825 billion rand when fungible and
taking the outstanding amount to 6.55 billion rand
ISIN XS0356222173
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Kam Leung Ming has resigned as executive director of company Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2qeqOlr] Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 28 China's insurance regulator on Friday vowed to improve its conduct and bring the market back to order after its chairman was placed under investigation and removed from his post for "serious disciplinary violations", a euphemism for corruption.