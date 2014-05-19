May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 billion rand

Maturity Date December 21, 2018

Coupon 9.0 pct

Issue price 105.6

Yield 7.476 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through the 8.0 pct December 2018 SAGB

Payment Date June 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.25 pct (M&U)

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

The issue size will total 6.825 billion rand when fungible and

taking the outstanding amount to 6.55 billion rand

ISIN XS0356222173

