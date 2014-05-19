May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Stadshypotek AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 3, 2016
Coupon 3 month Stibor + 12 basis points
Payment Date May 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
The issue size will total 5.0 billion swedish crown
when fungible
ISIN SE0005468667
