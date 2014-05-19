May 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Kellogg Co

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 24, 2021

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.511

Yield 1.825 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & Rabobank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN XS1070075988

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)