* Indian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday as foreign investors remain buyers of Indian cash shares amid continued optimism about a potential revival in domestic economy after Narendra Modi-led BJP's landslide election win. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is flat. * Asian shares got off to a subdued start, while a recent decline in U.S. Treasury yields helped keep the dollar near its lowest level against the yen in more than three months. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 13.50 billion rupees ($230.83 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * Raghuram Rajan, the Reserve Bank of India governor, will be in Delhi to deliver a lecture at an event organised by the Competition Commission of India in the evening (12.30 GMT). * Narendra Modi's election win is set to trigger billions of dollars in share sales by Indian companies riding market optimism. ($1 = 58.4850 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)