* Indian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday as foreign
investors remain buyers of Indian cash shares amid continued
optimism about a potential revival in domestic economy after
Narendra Modi-led BJP's landslide election win.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 0.5 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index is flat.
* Asian shares got off to a subdued start, while a recent
decline in U.S. Treasury yields helped keep the dollar near its
lowest level against the yen in more than three
months.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 13.50 billion
rupees ($230.83 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data
shows.
* Raghuram Rajan, the Reserve Bank of India governor, will be in
Delhi to deliver a lecture at an event organised by the
Competition Commission of India in the evening (12.30 GMT).
* Narendra Modi's election win is set to trigger billions of
dollars in share sales by Indian companies riding market
optimism.
($1 = 58.4850 Indian Rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)