* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may open unchanged at 8.86 percent with an upside bias, as the market braces for the upcoming auction this week, while fear of higher borrowing in the new budget persists. * After market hours on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India announced it will sell bonds worth 160 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) on May 23, which includes 70 billion rupees of the 10-year benchmark 2023 bonds. * Bonds have been falling in recent sessions as investors have been wary of the new government's fiscal policies since the earlier Congress-led government's fiscal assumptions had largely been seen by markets as unrealistic. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a 8.84-8.90 percent band during the session. ($1 = 58.4850 Indian Rupees)