* USD/INR may open weaker around 58.50, tracking domestic shares' likely strength but the central bank's intervention is expected to limit losses. * The pair had settled at 58.59/60 on Monday, after the rupee retreated from its highest level in 11 months at 58.32 per dollar due to dollar buying from state-owned banks likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India. * Indian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday as foreign investors remain buyers of Indian cash shares amid continued optimism about a potential revival in the domestic economy after the BJP's landslide election win. * Foreign inflows into local equities and debt will be crucial for the rupee, with most traders expecting gains in the local currency to continue. * The pair was trading at 58.53/55 in the spot NDF market in Singapore. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.47 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.01 percent. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies up 0.04 percent. * The pair is seen moving in a 58.40 to 58.80 range during the session.