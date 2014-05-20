* USD/INR marginally lower 58.53/54 versus its previous close of 58.59/60, in a consolidation mode after the steep falls seen in recent sessions. * USD/INR hit an 11-month low of 58.32 per dollar on Monday, on the back of strong foreign buying into shares. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 13.50 billion rupees ($230.83 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data showed. Foreign inflows have surged to $2.2 billion in May so far already, much above the $1.6 billion seen last month. * Since Sept. 13, when Narendra Modi was announced as the prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party, foreign inflows have soared to nearly $14.3 billion, exchange data shows. * The pair is seen moving in a 58.40 to 58.80 range during the session. ($1 = 58.4850 Indian Rupees)