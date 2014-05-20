* India's NSE midcap index rises as much as 1.3 percent to a second consecutive record high on hopes the rally in shares sparked by the election outcomes would lead domestic and foreign institutions broaden their portfolios into riskier plays. * Domestic-oriented midcaps lead, just as with blue chips, given hopes the Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi will kickstart economic growth with major reforms. * Ramco Cements surges 5.1 percent, Union Bank is up 4.5 percent and Max India gains 9 percent. * The CNX Midcap index trades at 15.7 times 12-month forward earnings compared to 15.4 times for the NSE index. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)