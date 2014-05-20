* India's NSE midcap index rises as much as 1.3
percent to a second consecutive record high on hopes the rally
in shares sparked by the election outcomes would lead domestic
and foreign institutions broaden their portfolios into riskier
plays.
* Domestic-oriented midcaps lead, just as with blue chips, given
hopes the Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi will
kickstart economic growth with major reforms.
* Ramco Cements surges 5.1 percent, Union Bank
is up 4.5 percent and Max India gains 9
percent.
* The CNX Midcap index trades at 15.7 times 12-month forward
earnings compared to 15.4 times for the NSE index.
