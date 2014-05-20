* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.84 percent on some value buying after the recent rise in yields. * The 10-year yield had risen 8 basis points over the last two trading sessions. * Dealers say the 10-year yield can fall to as much as 8.80 percent but sharper falls are unlikely as concerns over the upcoming debt supplies continue to weigh. * After market hours on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India announced it will sell bonds worth 160 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) on May 23, which includes 70 billion rupees of the 10-year benchmark 2023 bonds. * Bonds have been falling in recent sessions as investors have been wary of the new government's fiscal policies since the earlier Congress-led government's fiscal assumptions had largely been seen by markets as unrealistic. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)