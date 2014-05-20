* Shares of India's Cipla Ltd fall as much as 1.5
percent after UBS downgrades the stock to "sell" from "buy" and
reduces its target to 370 rupees from 470 rupees citing "weak"
earnings outlook despite "premium" valuations.
* "Our original expectation of earnings accretion through Medpro
acquisition has not played out while SG&A (selling, general and
administrative) ramp up has been much stronger than we
anticipated," UBS says in its note.
* Cipla acquired South Africa's Cipla Medpro for $488
million last year.
* UBS adds Cipla's pipeline is "weak", and expects research and
development costs to rise by fiscal 2015-16.
