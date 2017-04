* Shares in India's Bank of Baroda Ltd fall 1.6 percent after index provider MSCI said it will delete the stock from its MSCI global standard indexes, effective June 2. * The index provider did not specify the reasons behind the deletion, which was announced on its website on Monday. * Bank of Baroda has gained 48.1 percent so far in 2014 compared to a 15.8 percent return by the NSE index in the same period. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)