* India's BSE index is up 0.5 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.6 percent, extending gains for a fourth consecutive session after posting a record closing high on Monday. * Domestically-led shares continue to lead gains; Sesa Sterlite is up 4 percent, while Power Grid Corp of India is up 3.8 percent. * IT exporters also rebound after taking a beating in the previous two sessions. Infosys is up 2 percent after falling 7.9 percent in the last two sessions, while Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.3 percent. * Defensive stocks also gain after taking a pounding recently. ITC is up 1.5 percent after falling 8.2 percent over the last two sessions. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 13.50 billion rupees ($231 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)