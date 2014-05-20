* India's BSE index is up 0.5 percent, while the
broader NSE index is up 0.6 percent, extending gains for
a fourth consecutive session after posting a record closing high
on Monday.
* Domestically-led shares continue to lead gains; Sesa Sterlite
is up 4 percent, while Power Grid Corp of India
is up 3.8 percent.
* IT exporters also rebound after taking a beating in the
previous two sessions. Infosys is up 2 percent after
falling 7.9 percent in the last two sessions, while Tata
Consultancy Services gains 1.3 percent.
* Defensive stocks also gain after taking a pounding recently.
ITC is up 1.5 percent after falling 8.2 percent over
the last two sessions.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 13.50 billion
rupees ($231 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data
shows.
