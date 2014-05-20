* USD/INR rises to 58.68/69 versus its previous close of 58.59/60, en route to snapping a four-session losing streak, as a large state-owned bank is said to be buying dollars to meet demand for oil companies. * Slight falls in local shares are also leading to the rebound in USD/INR. * Traders to continue monitoring flows into local shares and debt, as these would be crucial for the rupee's direction. * Traders see a range of 58.40 to 58.90 for the pair in the day.