* India's BSE index falls 0.04 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.03 percent, retreating from session highs as traders take profits in recent gainers such as Coal India Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd. * Falls in the indexes would snap a four-session winning streak that saw them hit record highs on Friday after the Bharatiya Janata Party won a majority in the country's elections. * Coal India shares, which rose 12.6 percent on Monday, are down 4.4 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd falls 2.9 percent after gaining 8.5 percent on Monday. * Other recent gainers, including Reliance Industries and state-run lenders such as State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank also fall.