* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.85 percent, but off the session low of 8.83 percent after a retreat in the rupee. * The partially convertible rupee trading at 58.66 per dollar, off the session high of 58.5150. * Yields dropped earlier in session on the back of value-buying after the fall in bond prices in recent sessions. The 10-year yield had risen 8 basis points over the last two trading sessions to Monday. * Concerns over upcoming debt supplies also weighing on sentiment and limit the fall in yields. * The Reserve Bank of India announced after market close on Monday it would sell bonds worth 160 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) on May 23, which includes 70 billion rupees of the 10-year benchmark 2023 bonds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)