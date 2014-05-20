* USD/INR rises to 58.75/76 versus its previous close of 58.59/60, driven by heavy dollar demand from importers, particularly oil companies. * USD/INR also up as Indian shares pare gains on the back of profit-taking. * Earlier in the session, state-owned banks also bought dollars likely on behalf of the central bank, starting around the 58.55-rupee levels, traders said. * Trader with brokerage expects the pair to trade in 58.70 to 58.80 range until close.