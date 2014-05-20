* Shares in India's Unitech Ltd surge as much as 18.5 percent to its highest since May 23, 2013, extending a recent rally on hopes potential economic reforms by the incoming government would also include housing, such as by making it easier to buy homes. * After slumping 25.7 percent in the first two months of 2014, Unitech has surged 130 percent since February end as of Tuesday. * Shares in Unitech ended up 14.63 percent. (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com/; dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)