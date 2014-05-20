May 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Julius Baer Group Ltd., Zurich

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 101.00

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.25 pct

Spread 376.25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0240109600

