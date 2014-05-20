BRIEF-Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8.5 million dinars versus 7.8 million dinars year ago
May 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Julius Baer Group Ltd., Zurich
Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 101.00
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.25 pct
Spread 376.25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0240109600
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 78.5 million versus EGP 40 million year ago