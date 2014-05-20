May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 27, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.441

Reoffer Yield 1.811 pct

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 44.7bp

Over the 1.75 pct February 2024

Payment Date May 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Nomura

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN EU000A1G0BQ0

