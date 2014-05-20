Bangalore, May 20 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 46800 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 45000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 34600 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 38500 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 128000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 29500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 25500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16500 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9800 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 28500 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 8900 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 41300 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14500 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 24000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 685 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 278 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 98 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 45000 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 16000 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 5750 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 835 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 875 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 845 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 885 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 930 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 945 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1390 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 75000 2. Rapeseed Oil 66000 3. Sunflower Oil 60000 4. Kardi Oil 90000 5. Linseed Oil 74000 6. Sesame Oil 90000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 63500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 82000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 63500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 58600 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 62500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 53500 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 65000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 59000 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 57000 4. SE Neem Oil 87500 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 65800 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 69000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 67500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 65000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 67500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 79500 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 800 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 850 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 51000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1260 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 1290 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified