BANGALORE, May 20 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39900 ICS-201(B22mm) 40400 ICS-102(B22mm) 25800 ICS-103(23mm) 30300 ICS-104(24mm) 36300 ICS-202(26mm) 44200 ICS-105(26mm) 34800 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36600 ICS-105(27mm) 44700 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35600 ICS-105MMA(27) 38100 ICS-105PHR(28) 45700 ICS-105(28mm) 40100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41500 ICS-105(29mm) 41600 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42000 ICS-105(30mm) 42400 ICS-105(31mm) 43500 ICS-106(32mm) 44800 ICS-107(34mm) 59000